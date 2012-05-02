HANOI May 2 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Domestic companies now control up to 80 percent of Vietnam's deskstop computer market, a segment that is no longer attractive, market research firm IDC Vietnam said.

LAO DONG

- Vietnamese fishermen rescued three Indonesians, two Malaysians and two Bangladeshi from a Malaysia-registered sunken fishing ship on Monday some 340 nautical miles southeast of Vietnam's city of Vung Tau, a Vung Tau-based rescue centre said.

TUOI TRE

- The rainy season has arrived in several southern provinces in the Mekong Delta and will start officially in mid-May in the southern region, a state forecaster said.

- Vietnam's paper demand this year is estimated at 2.9 million tonnes, of which imports would rise 23 percent to 1.23 million tonnes, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.

THANH NIEN

- The number of Internet subscribers in Vietnam rose 20.4 percent from a year earlier to 4.4 million at the end of April, while the number of telephone users rose 2.5 percent to 134.4 million, the General Statistics Office said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam has received nearly 2.5 million foreign tourists between January and April, up 22.9 percent from a year ago, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)