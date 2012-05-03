HANOI May 3 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
- Credit institutions and foreign banks operating in Vietnam
are requested to provide foreign currency loans to importers of
oil products, even if the importer does not have sufficient
income in foreign currencies, the central bank said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam should continue its cautious and tight monetary
policy proactively and flexibly in combination with fiscal
measures to curb inflation at 8-9 percent this year, Deputy
Planning and Investment Minister Cao Viet Sinh said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- While sales at traditional markets in Ho Chi Minh City
have plunged in the past decade, sales at supermarkets have been
growing at 19-27 percent a year over the same period, market
researchers said.
TUOI TRE
- The Finance Ministry is considering tax concessions worth
25 trillion dong ($1.2 billion), including a 30 percent
reduction of corporate income tax, for small and medium
companies in 2012, a ministry official said.
THANH NIEN
- A Petrovietnam oil venture in Venezuela is expected to get
its first commercial crude oil output in July at the Junin 2
block, making it the second overseas production after Russia,
Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Nguyen Nam Hai said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam may not attain its economic growth target this
year as projected at 6.0-6.5 percent because it has given
priority to inflation control, Deputy Planning and Investment
Minister Cao Viet Sinh said.
