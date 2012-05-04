HANOI May 4 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- The Vietnam Securities Depository said it had licensed 31
foreign stock investors in April, raising the total number as of
April 30 to 15,718.
DAU TU
- Dong lending rates have been mainly stable at 17-19
percent per year even after the central bank cut the ceiling on
dong deposit rates twice in the past two months, to the current
12 percent.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam will attempt to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in
the agriculture and forestry sectors by 20 percent by 2020, the
Ministry of National Resources and Environment said in a draft
plan.
THANH NIEN
- Vietnam's maritime police will set up a hotline with their
China counterparts as part of cooperative measures this year, a
senior Vietnamese maritime police officer said.
- More than 200 workers at Sepplus Binh Dinh Co, a wholly
South Korea-invested firm in the central province of Binh Dinh,
went on strike on Wednesday and Thursday, seeking a pay rise. A
provincial labour official said talks with employers had not
been successful yet.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vinacomnin, Vietnam's top mining group, said its coal
output in the January-April period slipped 4.1 percent from a
year earlier to 15.2 million tonnes, while coal sales dipped 9
percent to nearly 13 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)