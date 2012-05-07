HANOI May 7 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
- Saigon Hanoi Bank has secured shareholder
approval to merge with Hanoi Building Commercial Joint Stock
Bank to form one of the top ten listed lenders by
assets in Vietnam.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
HANOI MOI
- The Finance Ministry said it had approved a package worth
29 trillion dong ($1.4 billion) to help businesses and support
financial markets through measures such as cutting taxes and
extending taxation deadlines.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
- Consumption demand in Ho Chi Minh City has improved after
falling in the past few months, retailers said.
THANH NIEN
- Dang Thi Hoang Yen, who is chairman of Tan Tao Investment
and Industry Corp, has resigned as a National Assembly
deputy.
($1=20,820 dong)
