HANOI May 8 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp said
its consolidated net profit in the first quarter nearly tripled
from a year ago to 255.6 billion dong ($12.27 million) thanks to
its stake divestment from Sacombank.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam's rubber exports this year could rise 14 percent
from 2011 to 930,000 tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry has
forecast.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
- Six people were killed by lightning strikes in two
separate districts of the northern province of Lang Son on
Sunday afternoon. Two of them were tending buffaloes while the
other four were taking shelter on a hillside from the rain.
LAO DONG
- Vietnam will launched its second satellite, Vinasat 2,
with a larger capacity than Vinasat 1, on May 16 as scheduled, a
representative from state-owned Vietnam Posts and
Telecommunications Group said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- The steel and cement sectors accounted for a total of more
than 10 percent of Vietnam's electricity consumption in the
first quarter, while their sales were stagnant, state utility
Vietnam Electricity Group said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)