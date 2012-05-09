HANOI May 9 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Banks' high liquidity boosted transactions on the treasury note market in April, VietinBank said in a report.

- Thai Hoa Vietnam Group Co said it had net losses of 52.92 billion dong ($2.53 million) in the first quarter of this year, compared with a profit of 1.84 billion dong in the same period in 2011.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam is expected to cut payment time for stock trading to three days starting on Sept. 4, from four now, to increase market liquidity, said Nguyen Son, head of the State Securities Commission's Market Development Department.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnamese and U.S. experts have discussed the use of in-pile thermal desorption technology to clean up Agent Orange/dioxin contamination at Danang International Airport.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Police have launched formal investigations against three members of an ethnic minority group in the central province of Gia Lai on accusations of contravening the state policy on unity, following the detention of several people in the province's Mang Yang district, the Vietnam News Agency reported. The detainees were said to have been members of an anti-government organisation based abroad.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnamese rice exporters are sitting on record high stockpiles of 2.4 million tonnes of milled rice due to slow loading processes, the Vietnam Food Association said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)