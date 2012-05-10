HANOI May 10 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- Hanoi-based lender BIDV will use 6 trillion dong ($288 million) for a lending package for builders and house buyers to support the property market, Deputy Chief Executive Pham Quang Tung said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- A skin disease of unknown origin has killed two more people this month in the central province of Quang Ngai, bringing the total deaths to 21 and the total of affected people to 183 since last year, the Health Ministry said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- The pepper price hitting record highs in the past three years has resulted in a rapid expansion of pepper plantation in the Central Highlands, which is a concern as it has exposed farmers to many risks, a senior Agriculture Ministry official said.

THANH NIEN

- The Quang Nam provincial authorities and project operators should take early steps to fix the water leakage at Song Tranh 2 dam as well as to have prevention measures for the worst case, Lieutenant General Tran Quang Khue, deputy chief of staff of Vietnam's army said at a meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)