HANOI May 14 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Asia Commercial Bank said its net profit in the first quarter of 2012 jumped 31 percent from a year ago to 837 billion dong ($40.2 million).

- Military Commercial Bank said its first quarter's net profit rose 24 percent from a year earlier to 668 billion dong ($30 million).

DAU TU

- The yield on two-year government bonds will ease to 10.6 percent in the second half of this year from an expected 10.75 percent in the second quarter ended June, Standard Chartered Bank has forecast.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Electricity prices may rise between 5 percent and 10 percent if a proposal by state utility Vietnam Electricity group is approved.

- Vietnam's annual inflation rate in the second quarter will ease to 10.9 percent before dipping back into single digit territory in the third and fourth quarters, Standard Chartered Bank has forecast.

LAO DONG

- Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co said it will cancel a plan to raise $200 million via overseas bonds due to high issuing costs. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)