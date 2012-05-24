HANOI May 24 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- Sixty percent of the banking system's loans are based on real estate mortgages, which has made it difficult for lenders to resolve debts because of a slump in the property market, said central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- BIDV, Vietnam's second biggest partly private lender by assets, said it would list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange next month.

- PVI Holdings said its consolidated net profit in the first quarter soared 77 percent from a year ago to 148.5 billion dong ($7.13 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta will visit Singapore, Vietnam and India next week, said Pentagon spokesman George Little.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The banking system has ample funds but businesses, who are facing a cash squeeze, cannot access loans due to their own bad debts, high inventory and the lack of mortgages, said Le Xuan Nghia, a member of the National Monetary Advisory Council.

($1=20,835 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)