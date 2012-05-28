HANOI May 28 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange has approved Tan Tao
Investment and Industry Corp's request to list 102.6
million new shares on May 29, an exchange representative said.
DAU TU
- It is feasible to cut the interest rates on dong deposits
to 10 percent and lending rates to 13 percent, said Chairman
Pham Huy Hung of Hanoi-based VietinBank, as the central bank cut
key interest rates as of Monday.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- The government has asked ministers and heads of provincial
authorities to collect opinions from enterprises on support
policies for businesses.
LAO DONG
- Vietnam's government has agreed not to revise the targets
set for this year and would proactively curb annual inflation at
7 to 8 percent, said Vu Duc Dam, head of the government office.
The government would also maintain economic growth at around 6
percent.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam's agricultural, forestry and fishery product
exports between January and May rose 10.1 percent from a year
earlier to an estimated $10.9 billion, the Agriculture Ministry
said.
- Disbursement of official development assistance in
Vietnam reached $530 million in the first five months of this
year, or 25 percent of the annual disbursement target, the
Planning and Investment Ministry said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)