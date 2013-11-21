FPT Corp, a Vietnamese technology firm, said its January-October net profit rose 6 percent from a year ago to 1.7 trillion dong ($80.6 million), the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Revenues jumped 14 percent in the same period to 22.39 trillion dong, the report cited FPT's financial statement as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)