MobiFone, one of Vietnam's largest mobile phone networks, will be separated from its state-owned parent firm, the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), according to a government official, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The government will soon instruct the firm to undergo the privatisation process, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)