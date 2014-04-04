The Vietnam Asset Management Co has missed its bad debt buying
target in the first quarter of 2014, having purchased just 3.93
trillion dong ($186 million) worth of the debt, far below its
quarterly goal of 10 trillion dong, according to a company
executive, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.
The central bank-run company, established to tackle bad debt
in the country's banking system, maintains its annual projection
of buying 70 trillion dong worth of banks' non-performing loans
in 2014, the report said.
($1=21,080 dong)
