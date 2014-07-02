Vietnam's leading gas company PetroVietNam Gas on Tuesday signed a $280-million credit contract with 11 foreign banks, including Cathay United Bank Co, to fund its gas pipeline project, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reports.

The pipeline project will provide gas for the South-East region of Vietnam, the report said.

