South Korea's Samsung Display has secured a licence to invest $1 billion in the production of flexible display screens in northern Vietnam, the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper reports.

Production in Bac Ninh province is expected to begin in 2015 with an annual revenue of $6 billion, according to a company official, the report said.

Samsung Display is a unit of Samsung Electronics .

