EGAT International, the overseas investment unit of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, has signed a memorandum to build a $2.26-billion thermal power plant in central Vietnam, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Construction of the 1,200-megawatt plant will start in Quang Tri province in 2017 and the first unit will begin operation in January 2021, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)