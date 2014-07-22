VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest listed bank, has signed a loan contract worth 5.9 trillion dong ($278 million) for a highway upgrading project outside Hanoi, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The entire project, worth nearly 7 trillion dong, will be completed by early 2018, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,190 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)