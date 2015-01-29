Vietnam's money supply this year is projected to grow 16-18 percent while annual credit growth will be 13-15 percent to support the economic growth targeted at 6.2 percent, the Vietnam News newspaper reported, citing a State Bank of Vietnam directive.

It also reiterated that the Vietnamese dong would be devalued by less than 2 percent against the dollar this year, the report said.

Last year money supply grew nearly 16 percent from 2013 while the country's lending expanded 13 percent, the central bank has said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)