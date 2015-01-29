Vietnam's money supply this year is projected to grow 16-18
percent while annual credit growth will be 13-15 percent to
support the economic growth targeted at 6.2 percent, the Vietnam
News newspaper reported, citing a State Bank of Vietnam
directive.
It also reiterated that the Vietnamese dong would be
devalued by less than 2 percent against the dollar this year,
the report said.
Last year money supply grew nearly 16 percent from 2013
while the country's lending expanded 13 percent, the central
bank has said.
----
