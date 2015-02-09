Vietnam's central bank should delay a directive that curbs banks' loans for stock investment as the move will affect stock markets and could also hit the economy, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported, citing a proposal from the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

The central bank should consider a gradual reduction of loans for stock investments, it reported, citing one of BIDV's proposals to boost the country's stock markets.

As of Feb. 1 banks must limit loans for stock investment at 5 percent of their registered capital, according to the central bank's circular.

