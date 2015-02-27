Vietnam will take the first steps this year to prepare for the merger of its two stock exchanges, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a HOSE official.

The merger to make a larger stock market will attract more attention from foreign investors, the report quoted the HOSE official as saying. HOSE accounts for 90 percent of Vietnam's stock market value.

