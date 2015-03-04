Vietnam's inflation this year would be 2.8 percent against 2014, and would stay under 1 percent over the next five months, according to a report from HSBC, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The low inflation would be an opportunity for the central bank to cut interest rates earlier instead of making the move at the year end, the report said.

Average inflation slowed to 4.09 percent in 2014 from 6.6 percent the previous year, while the annual price rise in December was the lowest since August 2009.

