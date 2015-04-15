Share conversion in the proposed merger between BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest partly private bank in terms of assets, and the unlisted Mekong Housing Bank (MHB) will follow a 1:1 rate, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper quoted a BIDV executive as saying.

MHB's share price has been edging up on the over-the-counter market and the merger would also improve the share performance of BIDV, known fully as the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, the report quoted the executive as saying.

MHB has said it plans to work with BIDV in 2015 to complete a merger plan.

