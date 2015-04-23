Vietnam's consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in April, but was still well above last year's average during the same period, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing the outcome of a monthly survey by ANZ and Roy Morgan, an Australian market research company.

Vietnam's economy has bottomed and the ongoing recovery will sustain this year as well as in 2016, the survey said.

