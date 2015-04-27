BIDV, Vietnam's second-biggest partly private lender in terms of assets, is in talks with eight foreign banks on selling up to 30 percent of its stake and the sale could be carried over to 2016, the Vietnam Investment Review reported, citing the lender's chairman.

The banks in talks with the Hanoi-based lender are from Asia, Europe and the United States, it quoted the chairman as saying.

