Overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City rose 13 percent in the first eight months of 2015 from a year earlier to $2.75 billion, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, citing central bank data.

The southern city could get between $5.3 billion and $5.5 billion in overseas remittances for the whole of 2015, up from $5 billion last year, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)