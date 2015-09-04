Banks in Vietnam have posted a credit growth of 9.31 percent as of Aug. 20 against the end of last year, while their deposits grew 7.26 percent in the same period, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported, citing central bank data.

The lending expansion rate compared with a rise of 4.07 percent in the same period a year earlier, the report said.

