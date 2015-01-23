UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Vietnam's core inflation, which excludes prices of food, foodstuff, those of essential goods and public service, is forecast at 3 percent for this year, the Vietnam Economic Time newspaper reported, citing a senior government economist.
Inflation this year will not fluctuate strongly as aggregate demand has improved from 2014 but at a moderate pace and will not put pressure on inflation, the report cited the chairman of the National Financial Supervisory Commission as saying. Vietnam aims to keep annual inflation at 5 percent this year, after the price rise slowed to 4.09 percent in 2014 from 6.6 percent the previous year.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.