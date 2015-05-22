BRIEF-Saudi Electricity increases Islamic financing value to 8 bln riyals
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
The Vietnamese government has proposed the National Assembly to amend a social insurance rule so that labourers could get a one-off lump sum even if they are ineligible for retirement pensions, Vietnam News reported.
The National Assembly would make a decision later this month, the report said.
The rule, which will come into force in 2016 and would restrict the scope of entitlements for a lump sum payment if a labourer leaves, has prompted hundreds of workers to join a rare labour strike in late March in Ho Chi Minh City.
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Sunday with few fresh incentives, although Saudi Arabia may be supported by progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.