As many as 15 Vietnamese companies will make a public offer of a combined 240 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange this month, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported citing exchange data.

The initial public offerings include 129 million shares from Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertilizer Corp, a subsidiary of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, and 60 million shares from seafood exporter Seaprodex, it reported.

IPOs and listings involve two separate stages in Vietnam.

