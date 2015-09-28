UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Taiwan's Kenda Rubber Industrial Co Ltd had received an investment certificate, a key green light from the Vietnamese government, to invest $160 million in a tyre plant in the country, the Vietnam Investment Review newspaper reported, citing a Vietnamese government official.
The Dong Nai-based factory, its second in the Southeast Asian nation, would use rubber in Vietnam to produce goods for exports to the United States, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.