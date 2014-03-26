BRIEF-Rongan Property to cut stake in edu investment management unit to 25 pct from 75 pct
* Says the co to cut stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management unit to 25 percent from 75 percent
BIDV, Vietcombank, VietinBank and state-owned Agribank - Vietnam's largest banks by assets - will join other lenders to extend a combined 50 trillion dong ($2.4 billion) to construction and property firms, according to the lead lender, the Vietnam Construction Bank, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.
The loans aim to boost demand and supply in the construction industry by ensuring credibility among lenders, investors, constructors and manufacturers, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,090 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar