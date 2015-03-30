UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LG Electronics has inaugurated a manufacturing complex in Vietnam's northern port city of Haiphong, with up to $1.5 billion worth of investment projected by 2023, the Vietnam Investment Review newspaper reported, citing a company executive.
The South Korean firm plans to invest $510 million during the first phase by 2017 and another $990 million in 2017-2013, making the complex to produce smart phones and televisions its largest facility in Southeast Asia, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.