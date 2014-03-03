Total outstanding loans by banks in Vietnam as of Feb. 20 dropped 1.66 percent from the end of 2013, according to the central bank, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The fall, taking place around the time of the Lunar New Year holidays, was similar to the declines in the same period in 2012 and 2013, the report said.

