Hanoi-based unlisted Maritime Bank will issue 375 million new shares to merge with Mekong Development Bank, a smaller unlisted lender, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing the merger contract.

The new entity will carry the name Maritime Bank, with a registered capital of 11.75 trillion dong ($545 million), the report said.

Their merger plan, as part of the country's banking sector reform, has won central bank permission late last month.

