Vietnam's food producer Masan Group made a net profit of 901 billion dong ($42.7 million) in the last quarter of 2013, a rise of 43.5 percent from a year earlier, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports quoting a company statement.

Revenue rose 21.4 percent from the same period in 2012 thanks to strong sales of consumer goods, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom)