Vietnam's mobile phone network operator MobiFone is valued at $3.4 billion, according to an assessment by brokerage firm Ho Chi Minh City Securities (HSC), the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

MobiFone's value could be as high as $4 billion if the company reports good profits in 2014 and thereafter, HSC said in its report. Plans for the initial public offering of MobiFone, Vietnam's second-biggest mobile telecom operator, are due to be cleared by end-2014, the government has said.

