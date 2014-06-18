MobiFone, Vietnam's second-biggest mobile phone network provider by subscribers, would submit its privatisation plan to the government in the fourth quarter of 2014 for approval and implementation in 2015, according to the Information and Communications Ministry, the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper reported.

