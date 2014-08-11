MobiFone, Vietnam's second-biggest mobile phone network provider by subscribers, is expected to complete its privatisation process by the end of 2015, according to a company executive, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported.

MobiFone will look at financial and technology potentials and good governance while selecting foreign investors, the report said.

