Vietnamese property developer Nam Long Investment Corp said it would issue bonds worth $15-$30 million in international markets to fund projects, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The plan comes after Nam Long sold nearly 5 percent of its stake to a subsidiary of Singapore's Keppel Land Ltd, the report added.

