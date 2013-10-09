State oil and gas group Petrovietnam plans to divest by 2015 its non-core businesses in the banking, insurance and real estate sectors, according to the company, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

The group has so far invested 5.8 trillion dong ($275 million), or about 2 percent of its chartered capital, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this report and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)