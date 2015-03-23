Vietnam's central bank needs to reaffirm a government policy that the dollar/dong exchange rate will not fluctuate more than 2 percent in 2015 and that the central bank will correctly follow the line, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper quoted a senior government economist as saying.

Once market sentiment stabilises, there will be no point in raising dollar value against the dong, the report said, attributing the gain in the past week to domestic speculation and following a $1.2 billion trade deficit in the first two months of the year.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)