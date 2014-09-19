Investment in Vietnam's housing market has been rising, thanks to changes in the legal framework, lower interest rates, a recovery in the stock market and a speedy disbursement of a government credit package for social housing, according to industry analysts, the Vietnam News reported.

The number of transactions in the first seven months doubled from a year earlier to 5,100 in the Hanoi real estate market and the number of deals jumped 30 percent in Ho Chi Minh City, helping reduce inventories, the report said.

