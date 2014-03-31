Vietnam's Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Group,
one of the country's 30 top listed firms by market
capitalisation and liquidity, is targeting a 10 percent growth
in 2014 revenue from last year to 2.65 trillion dong ($126
million), the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
But the company has projected net profit to ease around 9
percent, and plans to enter the Myanmar market by joining a
project developed by property firm HAGL.
($1 = 21107.5000 dong)
