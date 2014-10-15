BRIEF-Scentre Group prices A$650 mln equivalent of senior guaranteed notes
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes
Overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's business centre, totalled $3.12 billion in the first nine months of 2014, up 6.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the central bank branch in the city, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.
The city has forecast $5 billion worth of remittances for the whole of this year, an increase of about 25 percent from 2013, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 16 Investors recoiled from debt issued by low-rated companies during the latest week, pulling the most cash since August 2014 from U.S.-based, high-yield bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The junk bond funds recorded $5.7 billion in withdrawals, Lipper said, while taxable-bond funds overall posted their first net cash outflows of the year, the research serv
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.72 euros (Adds details from E.On statement after successful share placement)