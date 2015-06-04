BRIEF-Suning Universal to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City in the first five months of 2015 rose 18 percent from a year earlier to $1.7 billion, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported, citing a central bank official in the city.
As much as 71.8 percent of the money went to production and business, followed by 21.8 percent in property, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
WASHINGTON, March 30 Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has offered to testify before congressional committees probing potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia but wants protection against "unfair prosecution," his lawyer said on Thursday.