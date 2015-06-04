Overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City in the first five months of 2015 rose 18 percent from a year earlier to $1.7 billion, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported, citing a central bank official in the city.

As much as 71.8 percent of the money went to production and business, followed by 21.8 percent in property, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)