Vietnam will consider gold and deposits in foreign currencies of
credit institutions at the State Bank of Vietnam as foreign
reserves, starting from July 15 of this year, according to a
recent decree of the government, the Dau Tu (Investment)
newspaper reports.
The country's foreign reserves in the first four months of
this year reached $35 billion, a record high in several years,
the report said, citing the central bank governor.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)