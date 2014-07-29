Vietnam's total retail sales of goods and services rose 11.4 percent to $78.8 billion in the January-to-July period from a year earlier, according to government statistics, the Vietnam News newspaper reported.

Excluding inflation, the value was 6.15 percent up so far this year, accelerating from a rise of 5.7 percent in June, the report said.

