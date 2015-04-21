Sacombank and Phuong Nam (Southern) Bank have completed a merger plan in early February and are waiting for the central bank's approval, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports, citing a Southern Bank executive.

The merger was initiated and approved by Sacombank shareholders in early 2014 but they did not fix any timeframe for completion.

