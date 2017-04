Sacombank, Vietnam's fifth-largest partly private lender by assets, has got the central bank permission to merge with unlisted Phuong Nam Bank, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a State Bank of Vietnam directive.

The merger had earlier been approved by shareholders of the banks, both based in Ho Chi Minh City, the report said.

