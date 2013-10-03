Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vietnam Co Ltd has won a licence to invest $1.23 billion in a plant in northern Vietnam to produce spare parts for telecoms equipment and electronics products, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Construction of the plant in Thai Nguyen province is scheduled to begin later this year and last 15 months.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)